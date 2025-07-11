“What Successes Have We Achieved So Far in Fighting Naxalites”: Aaditya Thackeray Questions Maharashtra Public Security Bill

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Friday questioned the intent behind the Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill 2024, recently passed in the Assembly, asking what the government has achieved in fighting against Naxalites. Speaking to the media, Thackeray said does the bill ensure the safety of the public, or is it merely a BJP safety bill. "What the Chief Minister has said, that this is a public safety bill, is it truly a public safety bill? Does it ensure the safety of the public, or is it a BJP safety bill? They should also explain... what successes have we achieved so far in fighting Naxalites, and under which bill were those achieved? Is anyone stopping them? What successes have we achieved so far in fighting terrorists, and under which bill were those achieved? Is anyone stopping them... what kind of safety are you talking about?" the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said.

The Maharashtra Assembly passed the Special Public Security Bill on Thursday, aiming to counter radical left ideologies and organisations allegedly promoting unlawful activities across the state. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis tabled the Bill in the Legislative Assembly. The bill, which was first introduced during the Winter Session in Nagpur in December 2024, returned to the House after a Joint Committee, led by BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule, reviewed over 12,000 suggestions for amendments. The Chief Minister said the new bill was designed to fill the legislative gap left by the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), which primarily deals with active terror activities but lacks scope in tackling ideological indoctrination and subversive movements.

Further, Aaditya Thackeray also commented on recent controversies involving Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad, who allegedly slapped a canteen worker in Mumbai over food quality. Thackeray said, "Many Sanjays are in the news these days. One Sanjay was seen fighting in the canteen wearing shorts and a vest. Another Sanjay was seen sitting in shorts and a vest with a bag full of money. It seems that all the MLAs are advertising wearing vests. That is why Shinde must have visited Delhi on Guru Purnima to touch the feet of his guru..." Earlier, a purported video of Gaikwad allegedly slapping a canteen worker went viral on social media. The Shiv Sena MLA from Buldhana accused the Akashwani canteen of serving bad quality food and said that the staff were not listening to his complaints.