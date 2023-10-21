What's brewing new in Maharashtra as Prakash Ambedkar meets Sharad Pawar in Mumbai, speculations begin

In a significant development on October 21, Prakash Ambedkar, the chief of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), met with NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai, sparking discussions in political circles.

The meeting comes amidst ongoing talks and allegations regarding VBA's inclusion in the state-level Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and the national-level 'India' alliance.

When questioned about the meeting, Prakash Ambedkar clarified, "In today's meeting with Sharad Pawar, there was no discussion about joining the Maha Vikas Aghadi or India. I don't think anything will happen until the next elections in the five states." The meeting has stirred speculation about potential future political collaborations."