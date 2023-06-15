WhatsApp pink virus strikes again, targeting mobile devices

The 'WhatsApp Pink' virus, which gained attention online two years ago, has resurfaced recently. This malicious link tricks users into downloading a fake version of WhatsApp, allowing cybercriminals to gain unauthorized access to their mobile phones. Complaints about this issue have been increasing across the state, with five individuals approaching the cyber police station in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Tuesday alone.

WhatsApp regularly receives updates to improve its features. However, in the past six days, a new version link claiming to change the app's colour from green to pink has started circulating. Users are attracted to this enticing offer. Experts warn that these WhatsApp links, which periodically go viral, are entirely fake. In 2021, the 'WhatsApp Pink’ virus emerged on the internet, resulting in numerous people becoming victims across the state.

There is a circulating WhatsApp Pink link that may also appear as an advertisement while you're browsing social media. Once you click on it, you'll be redirected to an unfamiliar website that prompts you to install an APK file. After installation, the app/link requests permission to access your contact number, file manager, voice, and location on your mobile device. Often, users unknowingly accept these permissions, and within a short time, cyber criminals gain full control over your mobile device.

Five to six individuals, including a police officer and a university professor from Sambhajinagar, who fell victim to the virus, have filed a complaint with the local cyber police. Surprisingly, they took prompt action and approached the cyber police station, which acknowledged their complaint and prevented additional harm.

How to be Safe from WhatsAppPink Virus