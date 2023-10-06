'Where is CM at this difficult time?': Uddhav Thackeray slams Eknath Shinde over Nanded deaths

On the Nanded hospital deaths case, former CM and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said that during COVID-19, the same doctors, deans, nurses, and ward boys were there they served the patients by risking their lives. As per my knowledge, Maharashtra was the only state where medicines were delivered through drones in remote regions. Since the last few days, news has been coming from Thane, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Nagpur, and Nanded, and news is still coming from some places. Who is responsible? Where is CM at this difficult time?. It was the responsibility of CM and Dy CM to go and find out the reason for this.

In the tragic incidents, a total of 31 patients, including 12 infants, passed away within a span of 48 hours at Dr. Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital in Nanded between September 30 and October 2. Additionally, at least 18 deaths, including two pre-term infants, were recorded at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar within a 24-hour period ending at 8 am on Tuesday.