Who Is Akshaya Naik? Shetkari Kamgar Paksha Named Mayoral Candidate of Alibag
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: November 10, 2025 12:14 IST2025-11-10T12:13:11+5:302025-11-10T12:14:12+5:30
Akshaya Naik has been selected as the mayoral candidate of Alibag city by the Shetkari Kamgar Paksha party on Sunday, November 9. The Alibag Municipal Corporation has been ruled by the Shetkari Kamgar Paksha for over 20 years. This time, the party has chosen a young face for the upcoming 2025 mayoral elections.
Who Is Akshaya Naik?
Akshaya Naik is the daughter of former Mayor Prashant Naik. The announcement of her candidature was made by the party’s General Secretary, Jayant Patil, during a press conference. According to political experts, Akshaya may gain an advantage in the election due to her father’s long-standing work and influence at the local level.
Maharashtra Local Body Election Schedule
Nomination filing: 10 November
Last date for nominations: 17 November
Scrutiny of nominations: 18 November
Withdrawal of nominations: 21 November
Symbol allocation: 26 November
Voting: 2 December
Result: 3 December
Meanwhile, elections for a total of 10 municipal corporations have been announced in the Raigad district, including the Panchayat elections. This time, there will be a tough contest for 25 seats in Alibag municipality, including 24 corporators and one mayor across twelve wards.
The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has announced that it will contest all 25 seats independently. Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has also declared its intention to put up a strong fight.