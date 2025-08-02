Who Is Ashima Mittal? IAS Officer from Jaipur Takes Charge as Jalna District Collector

Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Ashima Mittal officially took charge as the district collector of Jalna on Friday, August 1. A 2018-batch officer, Mittal replaces Dr Shrikrishna Panchal, who has been transferred as the collector of Thane. Prior to this appointment, Mittal served as the chief executive officer (CEO) of the Zilla Parishad in Nashik.

Who Is Ashima Mittal?

Originally from Jaipur, Rajasthan, she holds an engineering degree from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay. During her tenure in Nashik, Mittal earned widespread appreciation for launching the Super 50 initiative in 2022.

The programme offered free residential training and academic mentorship to talented students from economically weaker sections in rural areas, enabling them to pre-pare for entrance exams to IITs and other prestigious institutions.