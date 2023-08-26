"Who is Baccchu Kadu?": Sharad Pawar's response sparks debate

Supriya Sule stated in Pune, "Ajit Pawar is the party leader. There's no split in the NCP," she said. Later, Sharad Pawar supported the statement, saying, "There is no dispute in it." However, Sharad Pawar later clarified that he didn't actually say Ajit Pawar is the party leader. Against this backdrop, discussions spanned from Ajit Pawar's 2019 withdrawal to Sharad Pawar's involvement with the NDA.

Meanwhile, MLA Bachchu Kadu had made a sarcastic comment on Sharad Pawar's statement.

Meanwhile, during a press conference held in Kolhapur today, when journalists questioned Sharad Pawar about Baccchu Kadu's recent statement, he indirectly responded to Kadu. He said, "Who is Baccchu Kadu? I am the national president of a political party. Four times I was the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. I held significant responsibilities at the central level. Therefore, you can ask me about any random remarks made by street-corner people tomorrow?"

Meanwhile, when reporters pointed out that Bachchu Kadu is a four-time MLA, Sharad Pawar responded, "He is a four-time MLA. I was chief minister four times," he said.