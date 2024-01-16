Who is Vitthal Shelar? Arrest in Sharad Mohol Murder Puts BJP Leader's Criminal Past in Spotlight

Notorious criminal Sharad Mohol was fatally shot in Pune's Kothrud area, escalating tensions in the city's ongoing gang war. Pune Police has detained five individuals, including Vitthal Shelar and Ramdas Marne, in connection with the murder.

A team of Panvel City police arrested Vitthal Shelar and five others from a dance bar near Vashi in Navi Mumbai. After that, all the five accused were handed over to the Pune Crime Branch. The police have so far arrested fourteen people in this case.

Who is Vitthal Shelar?

Vitthal Shelar, a resident of Botarwadi in Mulshi taluka, has a history of criminal activities, including murder, attempted murder, kidnapping, and extortion. Previously associated with the Ganesh Marne gang, Shelar gained notoriety for his involvement in heinous crimes, such as burning two individuals and dumping their bodies in a stone quarry. Despite facing charges under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) in 2014, Shelar joined the BJP shortly after his release on bail in 2017.

The rivalry between the Mohol and Shelar gangs, particularly in securing contracts from companies in Mulshi and other MIDCs, has been a source of constant conflict. Shelar, who had previously opened fire at Radha Hotel Chowk on Mumbai Bangalore Highway, was on the police radar even before the recent murder. Following Sharad Mohol's death, Shelar initially appeared in the crime branch but later absconded.

The BJP's association with Vitthal Shelar has raised eyebrows, as the party entrusted him with responsibilities in Mulshi, Maval, and Bhor talukas. Criticism followed Shelar's entry into the BJP, and the situation intensified when Sharad Mohol's wife recently joined the party in the presence of prominent political figures.

