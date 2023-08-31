"Who paid for Surat, Guwahati, chartered plane?": Aaditya Thackeray responds to Shinde-led Sena's queries

A two-day opposition parties' meeting (India) against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government kicks off today in Mumbai. Parties within the Grand Alliance, including the Bharatiya Janata Party, have criticized the Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena, Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party, and Congress.

Notably, the meeting is hosted by Shiv Sena's Thackeray faction, drawing focus to it. Queries about expenses for the India meeting were raised by Shiv Sena's Shinde faction and BJP. In response, Aaditya Thackeray, an MLA from the Thackeray group, has addressed the matter.

While speaking to the media MLA Aditya Thackeray said, "They (Shinde faction and BJP) should first tell who paid for Surat. Who paid for Guwahati? Who paid for the chartered plane? Who paid for the 50 boxes each given to the MLAs? They should answer these questions. They tried to disrupt our Dussehra meeting. At that time, it was heard that Rs 10 crore was given to ST to bring people to the meeting. Where did the money come from when no party existed? Was it an expenditure from the government coffers? Whose pocket or box covered these expenses?"

After the India meeting in Mumbai, a meeting of the Grand Alliance has been called. Talking about the meeting, Aaditya Thackeray said, "These people have come together because of the fear of India. All those who fled fearing ED, fear of NIA are coming together. But we won't pay attention to them. The farmers of the state are suffering, no one is listening to the voice of women, we are fighting for all this."