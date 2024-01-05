Who Was Sharad Mohol? Pune Gangster Dies After Being Shot at in daylight assault

Terror grasped Pune city after dreaded gangster Sharad Mohol was shot dead in broad daylight by four unknown assailants in Kothrud. Sharad Hiraman Mohol (40) came from a family of wrestlers and was himself a bodybuilder.

Sahil alias Munna Polekar a resident of Sutardhara is named the key suspect in the Sharad Mohol murder case as per the police. The police have launched an investigation to arrest Polekar and his accomplice. According to the police, the attack on Sharad Mohol is believed to have sprung from a money disagreement between rivals within his gang.

Sharad Mohol became a major name in the Pune crime world after he sought revenge for the murder of his relative Sandip Mohol who was also a Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) worker. Sandip was killed by Kishore Marne of the rival Gaganan Marne gang in October 2006. Sharad avenges the murder of Sandip and gained grounds in Pune underworld.

In 2010 while Marne and his two aides were at the Platinum bar having drinks that is where Sharad and his gang members killed Marne and Sharad Mohol emerged as a powerful gangster in Pune’s underworld.

Mohol was arrested in 2011 near Warje Malwadi by the Pune police's anti-extortion unit on suspicion of abducting the Sarpanch of Dasve Village in Mulshi and holding him hostage for a ransom of Rs 47 lakh. Mohol was charged under the MCOCA in 2012 and detained at the Anda Cell of Pune's Yerwada Jail. By that time, six major offences, including murder and extortion, had been lodged against him.

Qateel Siddiqui was arrested by the Delhi Police in November 2011 and turned over to the Anti-Terrorism Squad of the Maharashtra Police in May 2012. Qateel Siddiqui was allegedly a close aide of Yasin Bhatkal, the main accused in the case, and was involved in multiple bomb blasts across the country following the 2010 German Bakery bombs. He was detained at the same location as Mohol, the Anda Cell. Following a fight with Siddiqui on June 8, 2012, at about 9:30 am, Mohol and another individual strangled Siddiqui to death. Following this, Mohol became extremely well-known.

Mohol was sent to the Taloja jail after the murder episode in Yerwada Jail, although it didn't appear as his actions or his presence in the crime world decreased. At the urging of his supporters, Mohol also made many attempts to enter politics. His first effort came in 2012 when he was asked to run for sarpanch elections by some of his supporters. However, he was unable to complete the paperwork in time, therefore it failed.

He attempted to contest the elections again in 2014, but once more he was unable to finish the necessary judicial procedures in time. In 2016 Mohol was given a life sentence in the Kishor Marne murder case. Mohol was exterened from Pune city in 2022 for his involvement in multiple crime cases in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad.