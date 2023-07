"Who will join a sinking boat": Eknath Shinde takes a brutal dig at Uddhav Thackeray

It has been eight days since Ajit Pawar and his eight colleagues-- Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil, Hasan Mushrif, Dhananjay Munde, Sanjay Bansode, Aditi Tatkare, and Dharamrao Baba Atram-- took oath as ministers. But portfolio allocation in the Maharashtra Cabinet is still pending. The main reason behind the delay is the tussle between the Ajit Pawar’s camp and the Eknath Shinde faction over the finance and planning portfolios, according to sources.

Amidst the ongoing tussle, Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde on Monday took a dig at Uddhav Thackeray saying an insecure person cannot get a party to grow. Shinde brushed aside speculation of some MLAs of his faction going back to the Uddhav Thackeray camp by asking "Who will join a sinking boat??" Asked about Thackeray's Vidarbha tour, Shinde said, "One needs to have a broad mind and must support party workers. The one who is insecure cannot develop a party. Late Balasaheb Thackeray used to stand behind us firmly. There is no use of such visits as he has lost what he used to have when we were with him."

Commenting on Ajit Pawar and eight NCP MLAs joining his government, Shinde said, "One has to set aside self-interest and ambitions in the family. You cannot suppress an active and well-performing person for a long time." Shinde denied speculations of a cold war between him and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis."He has a broad mind to accept such a post. There is a lion's share of Fadnavis in making me chief minister. We are friends and we trust each other," Shinde said.