Who will lead NCP after Sharad Pawar's resignation: Ajit Pawar or Supriya Sule?

There is a current political debate within the NCP after Sharad Pawar's resignation as party president. This decision has stirred up emotional reactions among party members and officials. Many speculate that this move may be a strategic manoeuvre by Sharad Pawar.

There has been speculation regarding who will be the next leader of the NCP after Ajit Pawar expressed support for Sharad Pawar's resignation yesterday.

It is anticipated that Supriya Sule's name will be confirmed during a meeting of NCP leaders, and furthermore, that her appointment will be officially announced at an upcoming NCP press conference following the meeting.

Ajit Pawar is expected to hold a significant leadership position in the state, and he is also considered a major contender for the chief minister's post in the upcoming 2024 elections. It has been suggested that while Supriya Sule has been given the NCP leadership role, Ajit Pawar will remain involved in state politics.

There were concerns that if Ajit Pawar had been appointed as president, it could have led to a breakdown in the Maha Vikas Aghadi, as there is a strained relationship between him and Uddhav Thackeray. However, the appointment of Supriya Sule is expected to help maintain stability within the Maha Vikas Aghadi and she is also known to have made her mark in national politics.

It is believed that Ajit Pawar does not have as strong of a connection with central leaders as Supriya Sule does. Additionally, it has been suggested that Sharad Pawar may have chosen to appoint a woman, Supriya Sule, as the NCP president in order to create a more positive image for the party.