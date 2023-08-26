Why did he do a roadshow: Vijay Wadettiwar dig at PM Modi's visit to ISRO



Vijay Wadettiwar, the opposition leader in Maharashtra, took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday for meeting ISRO scientists at the conclusion of his BRICS conference.

Prime Minster went to meet scientists, it's a good thing, we are proud of scientists. The Prime Minister of the country should meet scientists, but why did he do a roadshow? It would have been a matter of pride if this road show had been done with the scientists, who made this mission successful with their lots of hard work, said Vijay Wadettiwar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced that the touchdown point of Chandrayaan 3 will be called ‘Shiv Shakti’. PM Modi's big announcement came at the ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru where he arrived today to greet the scientists behind the historic Chandrayaan-3 mission. The 'Shakti' in the name 'Shiv Shakti' comes from the hard work, inspiration and empowerment of the women scientists, he added.