Why did Sharad Pawar visit PM Modi ?; NCP leader reacts



NCP President Sharad Pawar's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi has caused a stir in political circles. The meeting is said to have taken place against the backdrop of ongoing investigations by the Central Investigation Agency against various leaders in the state. However, the details of this visit have not been revealed yet. Similarly, NCP MLA Amol Mitkari has reacted to the meeting of these two leaders.

'Leaders of all parties are meeting each other. Sharad Pawar has 55 years of experience in parliamentary politics, so there is nothing wrong with meeting the Prime Minister. The meeting may also have discussed the actions being taken by the Central Investigation Agency in Maharashtra over the last few days. However, I do not know exactly what issues were discussed during the meeting, 'said Amol Mitkari.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar met PM Modi in Delhi on Wednesday. The two leaders met at the Prime Minister's Office in Parliament this afternoon. The highlight of this particular meeting was that it was a one-to-one meeting. No other leaders were present at the meeting. It is learned that the two had a discussion for about 20 to 25 minutes. The timing of the visit is significant given the current political situation in Maharashtra and the ongoing rift between the ruling party and the opposition.