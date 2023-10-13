"Why so many PMs came from one family?": Devendra Fadnavis slams Congress on dynasty politics

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis raised questions about dynasty politics within the Congress party during an event in Maharashtra's Washim district. Speaking at the "OBC Jagar Yatra" organized by the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) OBC Morcha, Fadnavis referenced the Congress's "Jitni Aabadi Utni Bhagidari" (benefits as per a community's share in the population) slogan.

"Why, then, so many prime ministers came from only one family? Will they answer this question?" Fadnavis said, referring to the slogan.

The Congress and "Uddhav Thackeray's party" (Shiv Sena) had once opposed the Mandal Commission report, he claimed, adding that today the country has an "OBC prime minister and leader who stands for working for the OBCs".

Benefits of the schemes initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi reach the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and OBCs, Fadnavis said.

As many as 60 per cent of Union ministers are from these communities, he said. Similarly, 71 per cent of crop insurance benefits go to these communities and they also make up 80 per cent of beneficiaries under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, Fadnavis claimed.

As many as 58 per cent of beneficiaries of various educational scholarships belong to SC, ST and OBC communities, the deputy chief minister said.

"(Congress leader) Rahul Gandhi talks about 'Mohabbat ki Dukan', but love does not have to be in a shop but it should be in the heart and we saw Congress's Prem ki Dukaan in Nagpur yesterday," he said, referring to a clash between local Congress leaders at a party programme. While 17 per cent of Congress chief ministers were OBCs, in the case of the BJP, this proportion is 31 per cent, he said.

The BJP started a separate ministry for the OBCs, Fadnavis noted. He also assured that the BJP will ensure that Maratha and Dhangar communities get reservation in Maharashtra.