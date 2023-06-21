"Why you did not realise when you were minister in MVA": Supriya Sule on Eknath Shinde's traitor remark

Taking a jibe at Maharashtra Chief Minsiter Eknath Shinde over his traitor remark, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Working President Supriya Sule claimed that people making the accusations had previously served in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government and had conveniently forgotten morality at that time.

Sule made her statement after CM Eknath Shinde said that the Uddav Thackeray faction is a traitor to Balasaheb's philosophy and formed an alliance with the Congress and NCP to establish the Maha Vikas Aghadi administration during the Shiv Sena Foundation Day celebration.

I have only one question for CM, why you did not realise this when you were a minister in the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi for two and a half years. Now those (Eknath Shinde) who are making allegations were in the previous government for two and a half years, then they did not remember morality. Then they too were a part of that system, and then they did not feel that something wrong was happening. Now after going out, they feel that something is going wrong, said Supriya Sule.

Earlier on June 19, CM Shinde said that the Uddhav Thackeray faction betrayed the people of the state. Today we have gathered here to celebrate the Shiv Sena Foundation Day. I want to thank you all for the support. We started a revolution last year. It takes Tiger's courage to do what we did a year ago. I have not changed after becoming the CM. They (Uddhav Thackeray) said that on 20th June they will celebrate 'traitors day' but they are a traitor of Balasaheb's ideology. They made an alliance with the Congress and NCP to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi govt. Those who betrayed voters won't get sympathy. We saved the bow and arrow and the name of Shiv Sena. Our govt is working for the welfare of the people, said CM Eknath Shinde in Mumbai.