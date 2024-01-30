Wife Tries Killing Husband by Making Him Drink Beer, Strangling Him and Giving Him a Snake Bite; Husband Narrowly Survives

Panchavati: In a shocking incident, a wife tried to kill her husband by giving him a beer and pressing his face with a pillow. She is said to have been after her husband's property. The police have registered a case against the suspect Soni alias Ekta Jagtap and two of her unidentified accomplices.

The Patils live in the Ujwalnagar area of Borgad Shivara under Mhasrul police station limits. At around 7.30 pm on Saturday, the suspect Soni and his two accomplices conspired with each other and served beer to her husband Vishal Popatrao Patil (41). She then strangled him, pressed a pillow to his face, and bit him with the help of a snake, according to the complaint. Police have registered a case of attempt to murder against the suspect and her two accomplices. Prima facie, the police investigation has revealed that the suspects conspired to grab Patil's property.

With the help of a snake brought with them, the three forcibly bit the complainant Vishal. Fortunately, Vishal's life was saved. He was also beaten with a helmet, according to the complaint. Assistant Police Inspector Patil, under the guidance of senior police inspector Subhash Dhawale, is investigating the matter further.