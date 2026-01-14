Will 2027 Census Be Fully Digital? Latur Officials Begin Training to Ensure Accurate and Complete Data Collection

The Union Government has announced that the Census will be conducted in 2027, prompting the Directorate of Census Operations to initiate preparatory and training activities across the country. Collector Varsha Thakur-Ghuge emphasized on Monday that all officers and staff involved in the process must adhere strictly to the instructions provided during these sessions. Proper implementation of these guidelines is crucial to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the census data. The training aims to equip officials with the knowledge and procedures required for the smooth execution of this large-scale exercise, which will impact planning and governance nationwide.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Indian Census 2027 training session at the Planning Committee Hall of the District Collectorate, Collector Thakur-Ghuge was joined by key officials, including Pravin Bhagat, Assistant Director of the Census Directorate in Mumbai; Arun Salgaonkar, a Census Directorate officer; Sub-Divisional Officers Ahilya Gathal and Sayali Thakur; and Tahsildar Varsha Manale. Other district officers and staff members involved in census operations were also present. The session marked the beginning of detailed training on fieldwork, data collection methods, and the responsibilities of various officials in ensuring the successful conduct of the census.

Collector Thakur-Ghuge highlighted the significance of census data in driving comprehensive societal development. This information forms the backbone of policy-making, enabling the design of welfare schemes and helping authorities determine development priorities. Officials were urged to perform their duties with diligence to avoid errors that could affect planning. Notably, the 2027 Census will be conducted digitally for the first time, making attendance at training sessions compulsory. Detailed guidance was provided on the following procedural guidelines, conducting house-listing operations, and forming census blocks, with an emphasis on ensuring that every household is accounted for accurately.

All tahsildars, municipal council chiefs, nagar panchayat officers, and field personnel assigned to census tasks attended the session. The training also focused on the technical aspects of data collection, the digital tools to be used, and the coordination required among officers in different jurisdictions. Officials were encouraged to resolve challenges in real-time and maintain transparency and accountability throughout the process. By ensuring strict compliance with these procedures, the authorities aim to achieve a thorough and error-free census, which will serve as a foundation for development planning, resource allocation, and governance across the district and beyond.