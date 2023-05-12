Will complete process of ascertaining which faction represents original Shiv Sena as political organisation: Rahul Narwekar

Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar said he will complete the process of ascertaining who represents the original Shiv Sena as a political organization in a reasonable time.

I welcome the Supreme Court's ruling that has asked the Speaker of the Assembly to recognise a political party. I will try to complete it in a reasonable time, he said. We have been asked to first recognise a political party. As per the principles of natural justice, all the petitioners will be asked to submit statements and present their side. It (the process) will have examination and cross-examination as well, Narwekar added.

The court stated that it would be the Speaker's prerogative to take a call on the disqualification plea submitted against 16 MLAs including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. I have been consistently saying that it would be the Speaker who will decide (on this matter), he said.

The Supreme Court has clarified that the whip of the political party as against its legislative wing is what matters, and hence it will have to be first decided which faction (of the Sena) represents the political party, Narwekar said.

Asked about the apex court terming the Shinde group appointing Bharat Gogawale as chief whip of the Shiv Sena as illegal, he said, “I accept the Supreme Court's decision and I will comment on it after discussing the issue with my lawyers. The state government is safe, and I am happy for it.