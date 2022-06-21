Will Eknath Shinde meet Milind Narverkar? Thackeray's envoys were stopped outside by Le Meridi

Shiv Sena has been shaken by Eknath Shinde's revolt. Shiv Sena has removed Shinde from the post of group leader in the assembly. All this happened while two envoys of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray were on their way to Surat. Will Shinde visit Milind Narvekar and Ravindra Phatak.

BJP MLA Sanjay Kute had reached Surat two hours earlier. He had met Shinde. Earlier, he was also stopped by the police at a distance of 100 meters from the hotel. Now Milind Narvekar's convoy has also been stopped at the entrance of the hotel. Not allowed inside. The trains of Narvekar and Phatak have been parked there for a long time. They are likely to be released only if Shinde gives permission.