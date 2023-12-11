Will ensure farmers don’t face losses due to onion export ban, says Eknath Shinde

On Monday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde assured that his government is committed to discovering a solution to prevent farmers from incurring losses resulting from the onion export ban.

Shinde visited his Shiv Sena party office in the Vidhan Bhavan premises in Nagpur ahead of the third day of the state legislature’s winter session here. To ensure ample domestic supply and stabilize prices, the Centre has implemented a ban on onion exports until March 31, 2024.

Speaking to reporters on the issue, Shinde said the state government always stands with farmers of the state. CM said he had a telephonic conversation with Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal on the onion issue.

We will find out a way so that farmers and customers do not face losses due to the ban on export of onions, Shinde said. Regarding the prohibition on the utilization of sugarcane juice and sugar syrup for ethanol production, the Chief Minister mentioned that government representatives are scheduled to meet with Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah to discuss the issue.