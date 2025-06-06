'Will Give News Soon': Uddhav Thackeray's Big Statement on Possible Alliance of Shiv Sena UBT and MNS

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday, June 6, stated that whatever is in his mind will happen, but he will not give any indication at present. "I will share the news in a few days. There is no confusion in the minds of our Shiv Sainiks or their workers," Thackeray said. His remarks have sparked speculation that both Shiv Sena UBT and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) may be leaning positively towards an alliance.

For the past few days, there have been discussions about a potential alliance between the Shiv Sena UBT and the MNS. However, MNS leaders have clarified that no formal proposal has been received so far, and any alliance talks are not taking place in public view. Referring to past experience, MNS leaders noted that similar discussions had occurred in 2014 and 2017, and now they are being cautious.

Responding to the speculation, Uddhav Thackeray said, "Whatever is in the minds of the people of Maharashtra will happen." He added that he would not provide any hints and would share direct news soon. “We will examine the details when the time comes,” he said. His comments are being seen as a possible step towards a Shiv Sena–MNS alliance.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On the possibility of coalition between Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray says, "What lies in the heart of Maharashtra, will happen. There is no confusion in our minds or in the hearts of our Shiv… pic.twitter.com/99eJV3WWl9 — IANS (@ians_india) June 6, 2025

MNS leader Avinash Deshpande commented, “When we receive a concrete proposal, Raj Thackeray will make a decision. Uddhav Thackeray said that whatever is in the minds of the people of Maharashtra will happen. But even in 2014 and 2017, there was something in the people’s minds—yet Uddhav Thackeray didn’t act on it. So, more than public sentiment, what’s in Uddhav Thackeray’s mind matters.”

Echoing the wait-and-watch approach, MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande said, “Uddhav Thackeray has said he will give some news, so we will wait to hear what that is.” Sandeep Deshpande also alleged betrayal on Thackeray’s part: “Uddhav Thackeray was misled by his own colleagues. He allowed Vaibhav Davli to join him, but he was never an MNS office-bearer. We had expelled him in 2014. He is not associated with us anymore.”