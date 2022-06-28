Will Mahavikas Aghadi government remain, or will BJP-Eknath Shinde coalition going to form government?

Mumbai: There is a lot of curiosity about how the state power can take a turn now. After yesterday's Supreme Court verdict, the Mahavikas Aghadi government will remain in power, till the next hearing. Talking on the same, a BJP leader said "The Supreme Court decision has opened up many options for us." While Shiv Sena leaders claim that the Shinde faction is now facing a major problem as the Supreme Court has ordered to maintain the status quo and Ajay Chaudhary's group has been given the approval of the Assembly vice-president.

Opposition groups called for the beleaguered PM to resign. The governor will ask the government to prove its vote of confidence. The Shinde group will be absent at the time of the vote of confidence. In that case, a majority would require 125. According to current statistics, the BJP has 126 MLAs while the Mahavikas Aghadi has 121 MLAs (excluding the Shinde group). If NCPs Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik are denied permission by the court, then Mahavikas Aghadi will have 119 MLAs.

The Shinde group will vote against the government at the time of the vote of confidence. Therefore, the Mahavikas Aghadi government will collapse, the BJP will claim the establishment of the government and the post of Chief Minister will go to the BJP. The BJP will immediately elect the Speaker of the Assembly and the Shinde faction will be recognized. However, the case will go to court and there will be a sword hanging over the government.

Before the vote of confidence, the Eknath Shinde faction will merge with the BJP or any other party, and the government will be in the minority. BJP will claim power and form a government. However, due to the merger, the Shinde group is in danger of losing the sympathy they currently have.

Noting that the law and order situation in the state is currently out of hand, the governor will recommend to the central government to impose presidential rule. The central government can impose presidential rule on it. After that, the biggest option would be to call the largest party to come to power or by-elections.