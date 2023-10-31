Will not accept incomplete reservation for Maratha community: Manoj Jarange

Activist Manoj Jarange stated that the Maratha community will not accept an incomplete reservation. He urged the Maharashtra government to convene a special session of the state legislature to address this matter.

I have spoken to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. I have made clear my stand once again that an incomplete reservation for the Marathas is not acceptable. The government should announce reservation for the Marathas in the entire state. We (Marathas across the state) are brothers and have a blood relation, Jarange said.

Reservation being given to only some sections of the community would not be acceptable, he added. 60-65 percent of Marathas are already in the ambit of reservation. The government should extend it to the remaining Marathas in the state. For this, the government should call a special session and pass a resolution, accepting the first report of the committee appointed for this purpose and give (Kunbi) certificates. Those who do not want the certificate will not take them. But those who want, should get it, he said.

Amid incidents of violence over the demand of quota in some parts of the state, he claimed that Maratha activists were agitating peacefully. I have started drinking water as the Maratha community wished so. The community is now agitating peacefully. We want to agitate peacefully. Our two programs, hunger strike and a ban on political leaders from entering villages, should continue, he said.

On some public representatives reportedly submitting their resignations over the quota demand, Jarange said, I have not asked them to resign. If they want, they can, but it should not affect the community adversely. Public representatives like MLAs, MPs and former MLAs and MPs should form a group and secure reservation for the Maratha community.

Jarange is on an indefinite hunger strike in support of his demand for reservation. He held a news conference at his village, Antarwali Sarati, in the Jalna district.

