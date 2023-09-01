Will PM Narendra Modi contest Lok Sabha elections from Pune?

The discussion about Prime Minister Narendra Modi contesting the election from Pune Lok Sabha constituency is currently underway in the media. Over the past few years, there has been a growing presence of Prime Minister Modi in Pune. Modi has conducted the most Pune visits as the Prime Minister so far.

Previously, in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Girish Bapat from the BJP had won the Pune seat. However, he passed away a few days ago, leading to debates and discussions about who will contest from Pune on behalf of the BJP. Now, the name of the Prime Minister himself has been associated with this constituency.

The news of Prime Minister Narendra Modi contesting the Lok Sabha elections from Pune has been circulating in various media outlets since morning. However, there has been no response from the local party officials. Meanwhile, former BJP MP Sanjay Kakde has directly written a letter to the Prime Minister. In the letter, he has requested Modi to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Pune. He has also clarified that he wrote this letter to Modi in light of the discussions that have started in Pune.

In the letter, he requested the Prime Minister, saying, "When you contested elections from Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, the BJP achieved 90 to 100 per cent success in those states. In Pune, your victory will be 100 per cent, and in the state, the BJP will receive 90 to 100 per cent support. The people of Pune have greatly appreciated the Prime Minister's work. This was evident from the publication of the book." So, Kakade requested the Prime Minister to contest the elections from Pune.