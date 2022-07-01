Will Shinde go to Matoshri to meet Uddhav Thackeray? Here's what Shinde has to say

Shiv Sena rebel leader Eknath Shinde reached Goa early in the morning after taking the oath of office. At that time, all the other rebel MLAs gave him a warm welcome. Maharashtra was shocked by the sudden situation. Besides, the post of Chief Minister of Eknath Shinde surprises everyone, including Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde celebrated with his fellow MLAs in Goa and thanked them. "At the time, the majority of the tests were now just a handful. Because, we have the support of 175 MLAs," he claimed. Media asked him, Will you go to Matoshri this time? replying to this Shinde said, "People will know when I will visit Matoshri."

Meanwhile, the Shinde group has rebel MLAs at the five-star Taj Convention Hotel in Donapole. Now Shinde is going to Mumbai with them. In particular, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also met Shinde at the hotel in the morning and congratulated him on becoming the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, at a press conference at Raj Bhavan, Devendra Fadnavis surprised everyone by saying that the next Chief Minister of the state would be Eknath Shinde. After this, while talking to the media, Shinde said that when he had a strength of 120 MLAs, Fadnavis made Balasaheb's Shiv Sainik the Chief Minister. Shinde said people like Fadnavis are rare in politics.

Uddhav Thackeray was invited to the swearing-in ceremony. But he did not attend the swearing-in ceremony of Eknath Shinde. Fadnavis, who lost his second term as chief minister when the Mavia government was sworn in, came to Thackeray's ceremony.

However, Thackeray on Twitter congratulated Shinde and Fadnavis. "I wish the newly appointed Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis all the best for the future. I wish you all the best in Maharashtra," Thackeray said.