"Will stand with Uddhav Thackeray till the end": Ajit Pawar backs Shiv Sena supremo amid Maharashtra political crisis

Amid the political crisis in Maharashtra following senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde's rebellion, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday said his party will stand with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray till the end. "We will stand with Uddhav Thackeray ji till the end. We are keeping an eye on the current political situation," said Pawar.

Reacting to Sena MP Sanjay Raut's statement that the party is ready to come out of the MVA government if the rebel MLAs are willing for it, Pawar said it is the responsibility of all the three parties (NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena) to save the government. "It is the responsibility of all the three parties (NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena) to save the government. Only Sanjay Raut knows why he made such a statement," said the Dy CM.Earlier in the day, Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil made it categorically clear that if the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra falls the NCP will prefer to sit in Opposition."We had a meeting at the residence of Sharad Pawar. An assessment of incidents in the last three-four days was done. Pawar sahib told us that we should do everything that needs to be done to ensure that the government remains. We will stand with Uddhav Thackeray, with this Govt," said Patil.He further said that the Chief Ministerial post has been given to Shiv Sena and it is their internal decision whom they want to give it to.Senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal reiterated party's stand that they will stand with Thackeray till the end.

