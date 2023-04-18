Will stay in NCP, won't be joining BJP, says Ajit Pawar on rumours of joining BJP

NCP leader Ajit Pawar said that he will stay with NCP and will do as told by the party.NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday trashed media reports about his nephew Ajit Pawar joining BJP. The NCP chief said Ajit was busy with election-related work and all reports about the ongoing crisis in the party are just rumours. TV reports say that out of 53 NCP MLAs, 34 might support Ajit Pawar if he decides to join ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state.

Earlier, amid intense speculation in Maharashtra's political circles about his growing proximity with the ruling BJP, Ajit Pawar on Monday dismissed as false the reports that he has called a meeting of MLAs on Tuesday. Ajit Pawar also said he had no scheduled events to attend on Monday amid reports that he had called off his engagements in Pune.