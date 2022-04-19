Will take action against those who create religious rifts; HM Dilip Walse Patil

We are fully prepared if anyone tries to disrupt law and order in the state. We are taking care that law and order will not be disturbed in the state. No one should do anything that will create a rift in the society. State Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil has warned that action will be taken against anyone who commit such act, be it an organization or an individual. The Home Minister has made this statement due to the ongoing controversy in the state. The Home Minister has instructed the Director General of Police to convene a meeting of all senior police officers in the state. The police should check the effectiveness of any decision. After this meeting, Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil said that we will take a final decision after meeting with the Chief Minister.

MNS president Raj Thackeray has given a warning till May 3 to remove the loudspeakers from the mosque. Will there be riots in the state after this deadline? When asked about this, the Home Minister said that there is no possibility of riots in Maharashtra. But police are monitoring the situation. There have been riots in some states in the country. Some people are trying to create create a rift in Maharashtra too. But, the police in Maharashtra are ready. We will respond to those who are trying to do so. The country is facing many issues like inflation and border security. However, such unrest is creating some factors to divert the public's attention from it. He also said that the identity of the culprit will be revealed in the police investigation.