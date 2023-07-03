Will take appropriate action on NCP's request for disqualification of Ajit Pawar: Rahul Narwekar

Rahul Narwekar, the speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly, said that he will take appropriate action on the NCP's request for the disqualification of Ajit Pawar and the other eight party members who have taken an oath of office as ministers in the Eknath Shinde-led government.

State NCP president Jayant Patil on Sunday said his party has moved the disqualification petition against Ajit Pawar and eight others. He said an e-mail has also been sent to the Election Commission of India informing that the rank and file of the NCP is with party chief Sharad Pawar.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Narwekar said, I have received the petition filed by Jayant Patil seeking disqualification of the nine NCP MLAs. I will read it carefully. I will study the points mentioned and take appropriate action on the petition.” Asked how many NCP MLAs have supported Ajit Pawar, Narvekar said, I have no information about it. The Speaker also said it is his prerogative to decide on the appointment of a new opposition leader in the Assembly.