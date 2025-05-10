'Will Talk to Party Leaders, Workers Before Taking a Call': NCP (SP) Supriya Sule on Unity Talks with NCP

NCP (SP) leader Sharad Pawar made a statement that the decision of sorting out the things with NCP leader Ajit Pawar lies in the hands of daughter Supirya Sule. In response to this statement on Friday Sule told reporters that she would talk to party leaders and workers and then take a call on it.

Sharad Pawar stated that both NCP factions share the same ideology, with some leaders favoring collaboration with Ajit Pawar's group for constituency development, while others oppose aligning with the BJP. Previously, In and interview with Indian express Sharad Pawar suggested a possible reunion of his party, the NCP. The party had internal conflicts regarding whether to partner with Ajit Pawar or prioritize strengthening the INDIA alliance.

The NCP split in June 2023 when Ajit Pawar and 40 MLAs departed. Recent meetings between Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar have sparked rumors of a potential reunion.

Supriya Sule has said that right now main concern is safe return of Indian citizens from abroad. She highlighted that national interests are more important than state politics and confirmed her party's support for the government and armed forces.