Will watch The Kerala Story movie tonight: Devendra Fadnavis

Amid controversy over film `The Kerala Story, Maharashtra deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said, Will watch the movie tonight in Nagpur.

Earlier in a day, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jitendra Awhad hit out at the makers of The Kerala Story, said the person who produced this fictional movie should be hanged in public.

Under the name of 'The Kerala Story', a state and its women were defamed. The official figure of three was projected as 32,000. The Sudipto Sen-directorial depicting the recruitment of girls by terror group Islamic State has triggered a massive political storm across the country.

A crew member of the movie 'The Kerala Story' received a threatening message from an unknown number, according to Mumbai Police. According to police, Sudipto Sen, director of the film, informed police that one of the crew members received a message from an unknown number.The message threatened the said person not to step out alone from home and that they didn't do a good thing by showing the story, police said.