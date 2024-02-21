Will Yugendra Pawar, Ajit Pawar's Nephew Join Sharad Pawar Group?

Ajit Pawar's brother Shrinivas Pawar's son Yugendra Pawar is likely to go with the Sharad Pawar faction. After the split in the NCP, the Pawar family also suffered. Ajit Pawar and Parth Pawar went to one side while Supriya Sule and Rohit Pawar stayed with Sharad Pawar. Now the question is whether Ajit Pawar's nephew Yugendra Pawar will support his uncle. Yugendra Pawar will interact with the youth at the Sharad Pawar group's party office in Baramati. There has been talk for the last several months that Yugendra Pawar will join politics. In this, Yugendra Pawar is now trying to build a cadre of youth by entering active politics. He seems to be backing Sharad Pawar.

On Wednesday, Yugendra Pawar will be present at the party office in Baramati to strengthen Sharad Pawar's hands in the country and seek the blessings of the youth and people. The posters have gone viral on social media. So it seems that another Pawar is preparing to become active in Baramati politics. Baramati is considered to be Pawar's stronghold. Ajit Pawar is elected with lakhs of votes every time. Sharad Pawar has also started the process of retaining the Baramati fort. Yugendra Pawar is the son of Ajit Pawar's brother Shrinivas Pawar. Till now, Yugendra Pawar was away from politics. However, After Ajit Pawar rebelled with Sharad Pawar, Yugendra Pawar came to the news.

In 2019, when Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar were sworn in, Shrinivas Pawar intervened in removing Ajit Pawar's displeasure and bringing him back to the party. After this, Ajit Pawar resigned as deputy chief minister and came back with Sharad Pawar. Shrinivas Pawar is an entrepreneur and removed from politics. But his son Yugendra Pawar is now showing signs of turning to active politics.