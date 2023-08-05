Winter session of Maha legislature to commence in Nagpur from December 7

Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais prorogued the legislative assembly on Friday, ending its three-week monsoon session. The winter session of the legislature will commence in Nagpur from December 7. The prorogation order was read out by Speaker Rahul Narwekar. The monsoon session had started on July 17.

The three-week session would be held from Monday (July 17) till August 4 at the Vidhan Bhavan Complex in Nariman Point.It was the first session after former Leader of Opposition and NCP leader, Ajit Pawar, broke ranks with his uncle, Sharad Pawar, who is also the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo, and joined hands with the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance along with a bunch of NCP MLAs.

Maharashtra government on Friday introduced a bill in the legislative assembly that aims to provide compensation to farmers for losses caused due to adulterated seeds, substandard or misbranded seeds, fertilisers or insecticides.