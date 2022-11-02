Wish to live like a normal citizen, Amruta Fadnavis demands withdrawal of Y+ security

Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis requested the Maharashtra government to withdraw the traffic clearance vehicle that was provided to her as part of her security detail.

The State Intelligence Department recently allotted a traffic clearance vehicle along with a security upgrade from X to Y+ with escort to Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra. The Y+ escort category comes with the security of an escort vehicle and five policemen.

Devendra Fadnavis told, Mrs Fadnavis has not applied for any security upgrade. Based on threat perception, the high-power committee has given the security.