Withdraw all cases up to Mar 22 in political & social agitations in connection with Ganesh Utsav and Dahi Handi: Eknath Shinde
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 27, 2022 05:51 PM2022-07-27T17:51:27+5:302022-07-27T17:59:01+5:30
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on Wednesday informed that in the cabinet meeting it has been decided to withdraw all ...
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on Wednesday informed that in the cabinet meeting it has been decided to withdraw all the cases up to March 2022 in political and social agitations in the entire state in connection with Ganesh Utsav and Dahi Handi (Krishna Janmashtami).
CM Shinde also said that cases for violation of COVID guidelines will also be taken back. Apart from that, in view of the monkey pox scare he said our health department is on alert and necessary steps are being taken in this regard.
Open in app
Cases for violation of COVID guidelines will also be taken back... Our health department is on alert for #monkeypox and necessary steps are being taken in this regard: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde— ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2022