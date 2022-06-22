"Without the support of the BJP, kidnapping of MLAs was not possible" Sanjay Raut's big allegations on BJP

Sanjay Raut on Wednesday made major allegations on BJP he said “Without the support of the BJP, kidnapping of MLAs was not possible. Shiv Sena is used to such a type of litmus test. Those who join the Sena, take life-long oath to protect the party’s ethics. What Nitin Deshmukh said, I think many MLAs think the same way that they have been kidnapped.”

“Shiv Sainiks are still silent and CM Uddhav is hopeful that all MLAs will come back to Sena. We will meet them and until all the MLAs are back in Mumbai, no decision will be taken" he added.

The MVA government plunged into its gravest crisis early on Tuesday after Shiv Sena Minister Eknath Shinde suddenly revolted along with a group of Shiv Sena MLAs and Ministers, and reached Surat early on Tuesday morning. In a cryptic tweet, Eknath Shinde said "we will never cheat for power and never abandon teachings of Bal Thackeray".