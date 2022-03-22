Woman advocate stabbed in Wardha court premises

The 82-year-old man, who was charged with attempted murder, stabbed a female lawyer who was a witness in the court premises. The incident took place on Tuesday 22 at around 1 pm in Wardha court premises. The incident had created tension in the court premises for some time.

Meanwhile, Upper Superintendent of Police Yashwant Solanki appeared in court along with his staff. The accused was handed over to police. The injured woman lawyer Yogita Ramesh Mun (43) is undergoing treatment at Kasturba Hospital in Sevagram, police said. The accused Bhim Govind Patil has also been arrested by the police and a case has been registered against him.

Accused Bhim Govind Patil had tried to kill woman lawyer Yogita Mun in 2016. A complaint was lodged with Pulgaon police in this regard. The case was registered by Pulgaon police. Accused Bhim Patil and witness woman lawyer Yogita Moon were both present in the court premises as the date of the case was in the Sessions Court at Wardha on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Bhim Patil attacked Yogita Mun with a knife from behind. Meanwhile, she sustained serious injuries on her neck and head. The injured woman lawyer was immediately admitted to the hospital at Sevagram for treatment, informed Thanedar Satyaveer Bandiwar.

Women advocate Yogita Mun had filed two civil suit on behalf of accused Bhim Govind Patil in the Pulgaon court. The accused was his party. However, due to some dispute between them, Bhim Patil had tried to kill Yogita Mun in 2016.