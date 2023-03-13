Woman arrested for attacking CISF personnel at Pune airport over payment issue

Even as incidents of unruly behaviour by passengers on airlines make news, a lady was arrested at Pune airport for assaulting a CISF officer.

As per the report by Times Now, the woman identified as Gunjan Rajeshkumar Aggarwal punched and bit the officer on Sunday. Aggarwal is an IT engineer and belongs to West Bengal.

On Sunday at 4.30 am when she reached the airport in a cab, she had an argument with the cab driver over payment. The FIR stated that she allegedly did not pay the cab driver as he did not have a UPI payment option after which the diver complained to Airport Authority and the issue reached a CISF officer.

During the discussion, the CISF officer asked the woman to pay the cab driver, which enraged her, and she punched and bit the officer in a fit of rage. After the officer's complaint, the woman was booked under sections 353, 332, and 504 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).