Woman attempts suicide by jumping into well with six children, children die, mother lives
By ANI | Published: May 31, 2022 10:55 AM2022-05-31T10:55:18+5:302022-05-31T11:05:07+5:30
A woman attempted suicide in Mahad, Raigad district in Maharashtra, by jumping into a well along with her six children on Monday night.
The woman managed to come out of the well alive but all her children died.
Details awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
