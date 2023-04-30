Woman dies, others injured in Samruddhi Highway accident

There have been several accidents occurring on the Samruddhi Highway in recent times. On the evening of April 29, a driver lost control of their vehicle near a toll plaza close to Sindkhedraja, resulting in an accident that caused the death of a woman and left another injured.

The Mahadik family was on their way to Nagpur from Silvassa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, in a car, driven by Jeevan Mahadik. While passing through a toll plaza near Sindkhedraja town, the driver lost control of the vehicle.

Neelam Mahadik suffered severe injuries in the car accident and was taken to a rural hospital in Sindkhedraja for treatment. However, despite medical efforts, she passed away. The driver of the car, Jeevan Mahadik, was also injured in the accident and was transported to Jalna for further treatment. On the other hand, Yash Mahadik, Soham Mahadik, and Soumya Mahadik, who were also traveling in the same car, were unharmed and are safe.

The Mahadik family was travelling to Nagpur for a wedding when the accident occurred in the evening. The deceased woman's body has been kept at a rural hospital in Sindkhedraja.