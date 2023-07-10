Woman drowns in sea in Mumbai's Bandra, search operations on

A 27-year-old woman is feared drowned in the sea in the western suburb of Bandra in Mumbai on Sunday, a fire official said.Rescue operations are underway for Jyoti Sonar, who drowned in the sea at Bandra fort this afternoon, the official said.

Personnel from the fire brigade, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and police have been pressed into service, he said. Earlier, Juhu beach was closed for visitors due to high tides.The IMD Mumbai had predicted "moderate rain in the city and suburbs with cloudy sky" on July 9. The police officials were informing people to stay away from the beach area on Sunday evening.