Woman Exploited by "Godman" for 50 Lakhs and Human Sacrifice

A 40-year old woman in Chandannagar, Pune, was allegedly targeted by a group claiming to practice witchcraft and Aghori rituals. The group, led by a man identified as Charudatta Sanjay Marne, allegedly gained the woman's trust by promising to cure her mentally ill son and solve her family problems. Over several years, the group is accused of extorting Rs 35 lakhs from the woman under the pretense of performing rituals.

In a shocking escalation, the group allegedly demanded an additional Rs 50 lakhs and a human sacrifice, threatening dire consequences for the woman and her family if she refused. Thankfully, the woman mustered the courage to report the abuse to the Chandan Nagar police station. A case has been registered against Marne and his associates under the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013. The accused has been identified as Charudatta Sanjay Marne (31), Poonam Ghanshyam Kohnde (38), Neelam Rahul Jadhav (35), Devika Amit Junnalkar (30), and Santosh Maruti Yenpure (45)

