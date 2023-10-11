Woman falls to death from 300 feet while taking selfie in Mahabaleshwar valley

In a harrowing incident that unfolded on a Tuesday afternoon in Mahabaleshwar, a 23-year-old woman, identified as Ankita Sunil Shiraskar from Pune, tragically lost her life after she fell into a valley while attempting to take a selfie.

Ankita and her husband were visiting Mahabaleshwar and had been exploring Kates Point, notably Needle Hole Point when the incident occurred. While trying to capture a selfie, Ankita lost her balance and plummeted between two to three hundred feet into the valley.

Upon learning of the mishap, response teams from Mahabaleshwar and Sahyadri trekkers swiftly arrived at the scene to initiate rescue efforts. Tragically, the woman's lifeless body was found within the valley.

Panchgani police reported, "A team was dispatched to the scene immediately after the incident was reported. Further processing and investigation will be carried out regarding this unfortunate event."