Woman gang-raped in Buldhana: Eight men commit horrific act at knifepoint

A distressing incident occurred at Rajur Ghat in Buldhana on Thursday, July 13, 2023. A woman, accompanied by her relatives, was allegedly raped at knifepoint by eight men. The accused also robbed her of her cash. A case was registered at the Borkhedi police station late on Thursday night. The police immediately initiated action to apprehend the suspects. MLA Sanjay Gaikwad arrived at the Borkhedi police station upon receiving information about the incident and expressed his dissatisfaction with the police's response. The question being asked is why it took four hours for the police to reach the crime scene despite receiving information about the rape.

Rajur Ghat on the Buldhana-Malkapur road attracts numerous tourists who come to admire its scenic natural environment. On Thursday, a woman accompanied by her relatives visited the temple premises in Rajur Ghat. During the afternoon, a group of around eight men approached them. They robbed the woman and subjected her to a sexual assault while restraining her companion. Afterwards, the accused fled the scene of the crime.

In this case, a complaint was filed at the Borkhedi police station late on Thursday night. However, the police did not reach the crime scene despite receiving information about the incident. MLA Sanjay Gaikwad questioned the police about this. He also highlighted that the serious crime of sexual assault had not been registered against the perpetrators, and no action had been taken against them by the police so far.

The occurrence of such an incident involving a woman accompanied by relatives and friends has instilled fear among tourists. What actions are taken by the police in such cases? Everyone's attention is focused on this issue, and there is a strong demand for strict punishment for the perpetrators.