Woman passenger drives bus for 10 km after driver unexpectedly suffers seizure

In what can be called as a act of bravery, Yogita Satav drove a bus for around 10 km to provide medical aid to the bus driver who was suffering from fits. An all Women group from Wagholi had gone for a picnic at Morachi Chincholi. After a day of fun, they started their return journey by bus on January 8. The 40-year-old driver started showing signs of getting fit after driving a short distance. Trip organizer Asha Waghmare noticed and asked the driver to stop the bus. As soon as the bus stopped, the driver got fit (seizure). All the women were shocked to see the condition of the driver.

The driver also needed treatment. At that time Yogita, who knows car driving, drove the bus for the first time in her life. She bravely took the steering wheel of the bus.After the bus had gone some distance, the driver was suffered from fits twice. Finally, 10 km further the bus reached Ganegaon Khalsa and he received first aid. Another bus driver arrived and took the bus to Shikrapur Hospital and later dropped all the women at Wagholi. This is not the first time a woman has operated a heavy vehicle though. There are many qualified women bus drivers working for state transportation authorities. In fact, there are quite a few women truck drivers as well.