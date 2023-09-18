Woman's Bullet joyride on Bandra-Worli sea link lands her in police station

A 26-year-old woman was apprehended by police on Friday night for joyriding on her motorcycle without a helmet on the Worli Sea Link, where two-wheelers are not allowed. The situation escalated when she pointed a pistol-shaped cigarette lighter at the police officers when they asked for her license and the vehicle's documents.

The woman, Nupur Patel, a resident of Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, was visiting her brother in Pune and wanted to see the Worli Sea Link. Unaware of the ban on two-wheelers and disregarding entrance signboards, she rode onto the Sea Link and evaded two police officers who tried to stop her.

The police then alerted the traffic and main control about the incident, intercepting Patel at the exit. She refused to cooperate when asked for her license and documents, producing what seemed to be a pistol but was, in fact, a cigarette lighter. The police seized the lighter, impounded the motorcycle, and took Patel to the police station for questioning, notifying her brother.

Patel now faces legal consequences, with charges filed under Sections 353, 186, 279, and 336 of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 129 of the Motor Vehicles Act for driving without a helmet.