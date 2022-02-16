Woman's dead body found in sofa cum bed in Dombivli

A shocking incident has taken place in Dawdi area near Dombivli. A woman was murdered and her body was dumped in a sofa set in her own home. Preliminary speculation is that the woman was strangled to death. However, who did the shocking thing of killing her in the same house and stuffing the body in the sofa set?

The police are facing a challenge to find out the matter. A case has been registered at Manpada police station and police are investigating further. Supriya Kishor Shinde is the name of the murdered woman. The Shinde family lives in the Shivshakti Nagar area of ​​Davdi, east of Dombivli. Supriya was alone in the house. Her son had also gone to school. The phone call started as Supriya did not go to school to pick up her son. The door was opened with a key placed next to the neighbor. However, Supriya was not found. Meanwhile, her husband Kishore Shinde also reached home late in the evening. However, he rushed to Manpada police station as his wife was missing.

Meanwhile, relatives and neighbors gathered at Shinde's house. They felt something suspicious in the sofa set. A search of the sofa turned up Supriya's body. It is understood that some people have been detained by the police for questioning.