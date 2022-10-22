Women duped Rs 8.46 lakh after clicking buy one get one free on fraudulent Facebook advertisement

A women has been duped with Rs 8.46 lakh after she clicked on a fraudulent Facebook advertisement. The 54-year-old woman was trying to buy one get one free offer for Rs 200 for Maharaja Bhog Thalis.

Bandra police said that the woman was trying to pay Rs 200 online for two thalis, when she, by mistake, allowed remote access to her phone, using which the fraudster transferred the money from her bank account. The actual price of the thali is around 1500 rupees.

"I was browsing Facebook posts when I came across Maharaja Bhog that displayed an offer for an online plate for Rs 200 and get a Maharaja Bhog Thali free," Nithya said in the lawsuit.

According to a police official, the fraudster grabbed Nithya's financial information while she was entering the URL on her mobile device. According to the officer, Zoho Assist connects remote PCs, laptops, mobile devices, and servers securely and instantly across all platforms, Mirror Now reported.