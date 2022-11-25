Women look good even if they don't wear anything, Baba Ramdev's controversial statement

Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev, the head of Patanjali, who is always in the news for his statements regarding women. Now a controversial expression has been made while speaking at Patanjali's free yoga camp, Baba Ramdev said, women looks good in saree and in salwar-sit, and to my eye, they look great with nothing on.

Intrestingly, when Baba Ramdev made this statement, deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis's wife Amruta Fadnavis was sat next to him on the stage and CM Eknath Shinde's son MP Shrikant Shinde was present. Now due to Baba Ramdev's statement, there is possibility of new controversy.

This time Baba Ramdev appreciated Amruta Fadnavis says she consumes food in calculations. They will not grow old for the next 100 years. The reason for this that they are always happy, said Baba Ramdev. Also I want to see happiness on your (women present) face, just like Amruta Fadnavis's face.